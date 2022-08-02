Clothing Tag Sale Fundraiser for Chester Historical Society on Saturday

Brand new and used clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants, for all seasons, sizes and occasions will be available at the Clothing Tag Sale Fundraiser for Chester Historical Society on August 6 or rain date August 7.

Included among clothes will be men’s suits, slacks, shirts and coats. Women’s clothes will include dresses, suits, tops, coats and pants. Clothes for teens, children and babies will also be wide ranging.

Additionally for sale will be shoes, boots, ties, belts, hats, scarves, handbags, back packs, bedding, jewelry and more.

Chester Historical Society is a Nonprofit Organization. All proceeds go toward keeping the Historical Museum maintained and open for visitors to learn about the Town and Village of Chester’s heritage and partake in special events and exhibits. Their goal is to repair their leaky roof, gutters and air conditioning system.

Chester Historical Society thanks all who donated items for the sale.