CJH sixth graders greet Wreaths Across America truck driver

C.J. Hooker Middle School students greeted the truck driver carrying thousands of wreaths to put on veterans’ graves for the Wreaths Across America event.

| 09 Jan 2023 | 04:46
    Sixth graders wait to greet the Wreaths Across America truck as it makes its way to the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
    CJH Teacher Patty Capocciamo hugs United States Army Veteran Ervin Henschel.
On Dec. 14, sixth grade students from C. J. Hooker Middle School lined Main Street to welcome the Wreaths Across America truck to Goshen, bringing thousands of wreaths for the graves of veterans.

Students and teachers waved American flags as local and county police, fire and emergency vehicles escorted the truck through Goshen to the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America Truck, driven by United States Army Veteran Ervin Henschel, stopped at the corner of Erie and Main Streets where students greeted him with their homemade banner that said, “Welcome to the Family” and other expressions of gratitude.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

For more information, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/.