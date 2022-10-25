Chester Senior Center Confabulation story gatherings

The Town of Chester Senior Center is hosting a series of Confabulation workshops. These are storytelling and writing workshops designed to develop scripts based on memories, stories and traditions contributed by participants.

The process involves story gathering workshops developed by Paul Ellis, fifty year theater artist. Actual experiences will be collected in workshops using a series of card games, designed by Ellis to encourage open, free-flowing storytelling. Confabulation offers a way of retelling and preserving that personal history. The development of the play also provides opportunities for writing and performing.

The final play will be presented at the end of the sessions.

This program is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.