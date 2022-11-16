Attorney Cynthia Hand, of Jacobowitz & Gubits, honored as “Rising Star” by Junior League

Cynthia J. Hand, of Goshen, was recently selected as a 2022 Orange County Rising Star by the Junior League of Orange County. Hand is an associate attorney with Jacobowitz and Gubits, concentrating in estate planning. She was presented with her award on November 9 at the Orange County Rising Stars event at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown.

Orange County Rising Stars recognize men and women, between the ages of 21 and 41, who have demonstrated leadership in their community, from the public, private, non-profit and or volunteer sectors. Their contributions are seen as benefitting the county’s quality of life and making Orange County an attractive region in the Hudson Valley for families and businesses.

“On behalf of all of us at Jacobowitz and Gubits, we are proud of Cynthia for her accomplishments and her commitment to the firm, our clients, and the community” said Michele Babcock, Managing Partner.

Hand is President-Elect of the Women’s Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties and also serves as Delegate for the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York. In 2022, Hand received the Outstanding New Lawyer Award from the Women’s Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties.

Hand earned her Juris Doctorate in 2006 from Quinnipiac University School of Law in Hamden, Connecticut, where she was a member of the Tax Law Society and concentrated in Federal Taxation. She received her Bachelor of Arts in 2002 from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA with a major in Political Science.