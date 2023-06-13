A night of inspiring TEDx stories

Over 200 audience members turned out for this year’s TEDx Goshen event at Goshen High School (GHS). The independent event was organized by teachers within the Goshen School district using the TED format of powerful, short talks on a single topic.

The first event was in 2019, and every two years, new speakers share motivational and emotional stories.

All speakers had to apply online and were required to have a Goshen connection and an idea worth sharing. Speakers Zoë Kryou, Eesha Ramanathan, Judah Gordon, and Grant Moore are all current Goshen High School students. Robert Cepeda, Lance Seung, Dylan Owen and Goshen High School Principal Nicholas Pantaleone are all GHS alumni.

During his presentation, Borisewich shared his emotional journey through drug addiction and sobriety. Now 32-years-old, Borisewich struggled with substance abuse and mental health since he was 13. After multiple stints in rehab, and being arrested and jailed as a result of substance use, Borisewich is now over three years sober and runs marathons.

“Recovery isn’t always easy, but it is worth it,” Borisewich said.

Gordon introduced the idea that luck is a skill, a concept he learned from a monk during a trip to Kyoto, Japan.

Cepeda, the founder of Quest Diagnostics, gave a presentation on how to overcome one’s limitations.

Pantaleone, who lost his best friend to suicide, spoke about the importance of mental health.

Seung, who is transgender, used his storytelling expertise to give a presentation on pride, and how to be comfortable expressing yourself.

Kryou spoke about hidden disabilities, and taught the crowd how to “conquer the villain within” by sharing her own story about being diagnosed with a tic disorder at a young age. She started the Sunflower Club at GHS, which hosts events to bring awareness to hidden disabilities and provides a safe space for students with disabilities.

Moore, a five-time AAU All-American diver, showed audience members how one step can change the trajectory of their lives.

Poetic rap artist Dylan Owen spoke about the importance of believing in yourself in order to accomplish your dreams.

Liz Gallo gave a presentation about the importance of teamwork.

Ramanathan did a presentation on choice paralysis. “Your choice is the right choice,” she said. “Don’t think. Act. To be is to do.”

Event organizer and GHS English teacher, Eric Harris, said he is “humbled and proud to live in Goshen with so many people who have amazing stories to share.

“I hope nights like this spark curiosity and inspire the community,” he added.