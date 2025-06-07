YAPP concerts in area through mid-July

The Lyra Music Young Artist Performance Program (YAPP) returns to the Hudson Valley from June 29 through July 12 for a fourth summer with free outreach concerts, masterclass, and a final chamber music performance featuring the next generation of classical musicians.

In residence at the Storm King School in Cornwall-on-Hudson with performances throughout the Hudson Valley, the program provides aspiring young classical musicians the training they need to excel and gives the community access to world-class concerts and free outreach programs performed by Lyra Music guest artists, faculty artists, and young artists. Scholarships are supported in part by the Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP), an international service organization supporting chamber music for pleasure.

Lyra Young artists are a select group of string players and pianists for a summer for intensive conservatory-style training, chamber ensemble and solo performance experience. Alumni have gone on to study at music schools and conservatories such as Eastman, Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music, Shepherd/Rice, and USC Thornton.

The artists range in age from 12-17 and are attending from as far away as Singapore, as well as Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

This summer the program will bring live classical music into the community through a series of free events and outreach concerts in Garrison, New Paltz, New Windsor, Poughkeepsie, and Rhinebeck. The outreach concerts are supported in part by the Ann and Abe Effron Donor Advised Fund of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.

The festival will close with a final performance at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, N.Y., celebrating the culmination of two weeks of intensive training with our Young Artist Performance Program and featuring chamber ensemble performances by our young artists who will be presenting works by Arensky, Debussy, Lalo, Mendelssohn, Milhaud, Mozart, and Price.

Free Outreach Event Highlights

July 4 - Free entrance to Storm King Art Center and free outdoor concert at the Storm King Art Center, New Windsor, N.Y., 6 p.m.

July 5 - Browse the Coldspring Farmers Market in Garrison, N.Y. and enjoy live classical music, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

July 7 - Lyra Chamber Music Masterclass at the Storm King School, Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y., 1:30 p.m.

July 7 - Lyra Music Concerts at Howland Cultural Center, 477 Main Street, Beacon, N.Y.

July 2 - Benefit Event with Pianist Michael Stephen Brown and the outstanding young musicians of the Lyra Music Young Artist Performance Program. Works by Beethoven, Brown, Faure, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, 7 p.m. Gala reception will follow the concert. Suggested Donation $50.

July 7 - Faculty Artist Concert with Avery Morris, violin; Mafalda Santos, cello; Amadi Azikiwe, viola and Diyi Tang, piano. Works by Beethoven, Chopin, Dvorak, and Faure. Suggested donation $25. 7 p.m.

July 9 - Guest Artists in Concert with Amy Schroeder, violin; Julia Yang, cello; and Michael Stephen Brown, piano. Works by Beethoven, Haydn, Kodaly, Smetana. 7 p.m.

July 12 - Lyra Music Young Artist Final Concert. An afternoon of chamber music performed by the pre-college artists of the Performance Program. Works by Arensky, Debussy, Lalo, Mendelssohn, Milhaud, Mozart, Price. 2 p.m.

Find a complete listing of Lyra Music Festival Events/Tickets at lyramusic.org/festival-events.

For more information about concerts and programs log onto lyramusic.org or email info@lyramusic.org.