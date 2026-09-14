Woodstock Festival returns to Sweet Clover Farm

On Saturday, Sept. 19, from 2–10 p.m., Sweet Clover Farm will revive Woodstock Festival, a popular festival tradition held at the Highland Mills property under its previous ownership.

The all-day celebration will bring the spirit, music and style of the Woodstock era back to the farm with eight hours of live music, food, craft cocktails, a Woodstock-inspired marketplace, flower crowns, custom T-shirts, tarot readings and plenty of ’60s and ’70s festival style.

The music begins with an acoustic set by Jackson Goebel from 2–3 p.m., followed by Ugly Einstein from 3:30–6:30 p.m., performing music from the Woodstock era.

KISS THE SKY: The Jimi Hendrix Experience culminates the evening

Then, from 7–10 p.m. the evening culminates with KISS THE SKY: The Jimi Hendrix Experience, which will take audiences back to the era when Hendrix transformed rock music—and made history at Woodstock.

KISS THE SKY is an immersive musical and visual production built around recreating Hendrix’s historic concert experiences. The production uses replica 1960s-era instruments, amplifiers and stage gear, historically accurate wardrobes and musicians portraying Hendrix’s band members. Its repertoire of concert recreations includes Hendrix’s legendary 1969 Woodstock performance, creating what its producers describe as a Hendrix “re-experience.”

“Woodstock Festival has a history at this property that predates us, and we heard from so many people about how much they loved it,” said Phoenix Kelly-Rappa of Sweet Clover Farm. “We wanted to honor that tradition while creating our own version of the experience. Having KISS THE SKY close the festival and bring the music and atmosphere of Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock back to life feels like an incredible way to do that.”

Event to feature a Woodstock-inspired marketplace, food trucks

Throughout the day, guests can explore a Woodstock-inspired marketplace featuring Nana G Bolo, Nancy’s Jewelry, Shelly’s Stones and Sugar Mags Hippie Store, along with custom silk-screened T-shirts by Patience + Faith, flower crowns by Le Vonne Inspirations and tarot readings from The Crystal Connection.

Food trucks will be onsite along with desserts from Tablecloth Bakery, while Sweet Clover Farm will offer Spirits Lab craft cocktails and spirits, along with NY craft beer and wine. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite 1960s and ’70s festival style.

Future happenings at Sweet Clover Farm

Woodstock Festival will kick off Sweet Clover Farm’s Fall Festival Series which includes: Cloverfest Celtic Festival on Sept. 26, Harvest Festival featuring Hurley Mountain Highway and Mighty Spectrum Band on Oct. 10 and Enchanted at Sweet Clover Farm: A Taylor Swift Inspired Festival featuring Starbucks Lovers on Oct. 17. More information and links to purchase tickets can be found at sweetcloverfarmny.com.