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Warwick Valley Chorale announces 2026 spring concerts

Entertainment. Performances to occur across Orange County.

| 28 Apr 2026 | 01:35
    The Warwick Valley Chorale will perform three concerts in May.
    The Warwick Valley Chorale will perform three concerts in May. ( Photo provided.)

The Warwick Valley Chorale will offer three performances of its 85th annual spring concert. Led by director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by Gail Johnson, this season’s repertoire will include a program of “Art Songs” from Franz Schubert and Claude Debussy, as well as beloved Broadway favorites from Andrew Lloyd Webber, George & Ira Gershwin, etc.

The concerts will be presented at the Blooming Grove United Church of Christ, 8 Old Dominion Road, Blooming Grove on Friday evening, May 8 at 7 p.m.; Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North Street, Middletown on Friday evening, May 15, at 7 p.m.; and St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick on Sunday afternoon, May 17, at 3 p.m.

Admission is free; donations will be gratefully accepted. For further information, visit www.WarwickValleyChorale.org and the Warwick Valley Chorale Facebook page.