Veteran’s Day Staff Sergeant Reckless presentation, craft event

On Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m., the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame will celebrate and honor our military veterans with a presentation on the decorated war horse, Staff Sergeant Reckless. After the presentation, enjoy creating a celebratory craft of a framed image of this faithful equine. Light refreshments will be served. Experience a walk through the Museum and a stimulating ride on the harness racing simulator. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Admission is free for veterans and their families, as well as for scouts and 4-H. All ages welcome. Craft supplies are limited.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For further information, contact Kristin Roberts at education@harnessmuseum.com or call 845-294-6330. The Museum, located at 240 Main Street in Goshen, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.