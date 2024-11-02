x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Veteran’s Day Staff Sergeant Reckless presentation, craft event

Goshen. Learn all about this decorated war horse.

Goshen /
| 02 Nov 2024 | 08:10
    After the presentation, patrons will be able to make this craft.
    After the presentation, patrons will be able to make this craft. ( Photo provided)

On Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m., the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame will celebrate and honor our military veterans with a presentation on the decorated war horse, Staff Sergeant Reckless. After the presentation, enjoy creating a celebratory craft of a framed image of this faithful equine. Light refreshments will be served. Experience a walk through the Museum and a stimulating ride on the harness racing simulator. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Admission is free for veterans and their families, as well as for scouts and 4-H. All ages welcome. Craft supplies are limited.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. For further information, contact Kristin Roberts at education@harnessmuseum.com or call 845-294-6330. The Museum, located at 240 Main Street in Goshen, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.