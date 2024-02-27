Unforgettable live music close to home

Prepare to tap your feet and sway to the beat as Warwick sets the stage for another unforgettable weekend filled with live music experiences.

Saturday, March 2

Kicking off the musical extravaganza at 2 p.m., the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) will host Blues Chamber, a three-piece classic rock and blues trio featuring the talents of Rick Dittamo, Bob Shupp, and Eric Delisi. Meanwhile, at Orange County Distillery’s Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton), the Delear Brothers will serenade the audience with their acoustic Celtic tunes at 6 p.m. Simultaneously, Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) will come alive with the energetic sounds of Georgia 5, rocking the 80s, also at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd. 1 Suite B, Pine Island) will showcase The ACES, while the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) will feature singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo & Friends at 7 p.m.

End your night at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) with County One performing classic rock favorites at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) welcomes back Kobi & Al at 2 p.m., offering their soothing acoustic harmonies. Later in the day at 3 p.m., Last Whisky Bar will present The Lake Trio, featuring international guitar champion Mark Sganga. At 4 p.m., make your way to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ) where the Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough Duo will enchant audiences with their classic rock musings.

Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday promises another evening of musical fun with Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), featuring favorite covers by Naughty Humphrey starting at 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

On Thursday, there’s more musical magic with the pop and rock favorites of the Strings Attached Duo live at D’Boathaus at 6 p.m. Arborline will captivate the audience of the Last Whisky Bar with their folk tunes at 7 p.m., while the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) hosts the mesmerizing “Rhythm of Dance” show at 8 p.m. including Irish step-dancing and music! Tickets for this unforgettable Irish entertainment experience can be purchased on sugarloaftix.com.

Friday, March 8

At 6 p.m., Brown Barn Farms features the soulful melodies of vocalist Rachel Berkman while the Double S Smokehouse (49 Oakland Ave, Warwick) will host the Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo.

At 7 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) to experience the dynamic acoustic power duo, The Als, featuring Alice Leon & Al Greene with a repertoire of fun fresh acoustic covers and original music. Meanwhile, Pine Island Tap House invites you to indulge in a night of musical bingo, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser starting at 7 p.m. Last Whisky Bar presents the Missyping Band, previously known as No Soap Radio (NSR), at 7 p.m., ensuring an evening filled with lively tunes and unforgettable rhythms.

At Barrel 28, (28 North Main St., Florida) Frank “F Bomb” & Friends will perform, wrapping up the night’s entertainment starting at 8:30 p.m.