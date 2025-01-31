Tributes, originals, nostalgia and more

Kick off February right by supporting some local performers! In one part of town you’ll have folk, classic rock, and nostalgic pop tunes to brighten your evening, while over in another corner of the county you can enjoy original rock tunes, jams, and even a bit of karaoke.

Saturday, February 1

Kick off your weekend with Arborline, bringing folk tunes to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery, and Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) at 2 p.m. Later, Larry Amato serenades guests at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) at 3 p.m.

The evening heats up at 6 p.m. with a Winter Social featuring The Georgia 5: 80s Dance Party at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester). Warm up with tasty brews before dancing to all the iconic hits from the first decade of MTV, performed by Rockland County’s longest-running 80s band. For a nostalgic dose of 90s jams, check out the Ryan Marks Trio at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. Alternatively, rock out with Vera & The Force delivering Southern rock favorites at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) at the same time.

If stadium rock is more your speed, head to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf) for Foreigners Journey: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey at 8 p.m. Tickets for this electrifying show can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

Sunday, February 2

Start your Sunday with Blues Chamber, a three-piece classic rock and blues trio, at Warwick Valley Winery at 2 p.m. Across town, Dean Scala provides the guitar magic at Pennings Farm Market, also at 2 p.m. For an afternoon of diverse tunes, Kevin McCabe takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., while The Harrisons perform at Tin Barn Brewing at the same time. If you’re near D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt), don’t miss the Nailed Shutt Duo bringing their engaging jam grass tunes at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Chris O’Leary, former frontman for Grammy winner Levon Helm, performs a blues-packed show at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) at 6 p.m. Tickets for this event are $20 and available at meadowbluescoffee.com.

At Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), Danny C’s Concert Series hosts another night of fun with Hurley Mountain Highway, delivering feel-good hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, at 6 p.m. as the Winter Carnival kicks off at the farm. Call 917-734-5642 to reserve your seat.

The night wraps up with karaoke at D’Boathaus starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

Experience a night of folk music with Peadar Hickey at Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 7

Dance through the decades at Tin Barn Brewing starting at 7 p.m., where J.I. Starr will spin disco, salsa, freestyle, and more. If you’re in the mood for acoustic vibes, head over to Pennings Farm Market at the same time to catch Ethan Levy delivering a solo acoustic set. Blue Arrow Farm hosts Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational at 7 p.m., featuring two sets of live Grateful Dead jams, a buffet dinner, and local crafts showcased in the Don Oriolo Art Gallery. Reserve tickets at bluearrowfarm.com. As the evening continues, the music doesn’t stop. JP Conques takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., and, at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), Exit 130 wraps up the night starting at 8:30 p.m. with their high-energy rock covers guaranteed to get everyone singing along.