Tributes, covers and originals happening this week

The cold may linger outside, but things are heating up inside our local music hot spots. Check out who to see this coming week.

Saturday, March 8

Saturday kicks off with Backbone at 3 p.m. at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Led by father-and-son duo Joe and Mike Menza, Backbone delivers a powerful mix of rock and blues, influenced by the greats and fueled by a passion for vintage guitars. Their lineup includes Rich Sarles and Tim Chanowitz, forming a rock-solid rhythm section that keeps the blues alive.

Later in the afternoon, Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf) hosts “Yellow Brick Joel: The Tribute Concert” at 4 p.m. David Clark channels Billy Joel, alongside top-tier Elton John tribute artist Bill Connors, recreating the legendary “Face to Face” tours. Tickets are available at sugarloafpacny.com.

Bluegrass fans can enjoy the Moonshine Creek Trio at 5:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, (1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake). Meanwhile, Floyd Pink takes the stage at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester), performing a tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd with soaring guitar solos and immersive soundscapes.

At 8 p.m., the Jersey Swamp Cats Trio brings their blues and grooves to Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). For those who missed the earlier show, “Yellow Brick Joel: The Tribute Concert” returns for another performance at Sugar Loaf PAC at 8 p.m.

Closing out the night with high-energy country, Hillbilly Parade takes over Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m. for a set filled with rockin’ country hits and plenty of fun.

Sunday, March 9

Enjoy an afternoon set from singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick). Sean O’Flynn delivers an acoustic set at 3 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar, while Strings Attached brings upbeat pop and rock covers to Tin Barn Brewing at the same time. Over at Greenwood Lake Theater, the New Work Festival continues at 4 p.m. with “They Have Become The Forest,” by Aly Kantor at Mountain Lake Park.

Also at 4 p.m., Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne perform as a duo at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt), treating audiences to a mix of blues, rock, and soul.

Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday marks the return of Danny’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), featuring a ticketed event with Maggie’s Clan at 5:30 p.m. This seven-piece Celtic band from Saratoga Springs makes its only area appearance for the third annual St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff Party. With limited seating available, advance tickets ($15 per person) can be reserved by texting 973-809-3649.

Thursday, March 13

The evening starts at 6:45 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse with the “GWL Grow” movie premiere. Shortly after, at 7 p.m., Maribyrd takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar, delivering her signature acoustic melodies.

Friday, March 14

The Ethan Levy Trio takes the Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) stage at 6 p.m. accompanying the venue’s popular Friday Night Fish Fry.

For those feeling nostalgic, Trail’s End Taphouse hosts 90’s Night at 7 p.m., featuring a playlist packed with grunge, pop, hip-hop, and boy band anthems. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the era’s iconic fashion for a night of throwback fun!

Dueling pianos return to Tin Barn Brewing at 7 p.m., as The Flying Ivories bring their interactive and high-energy show to the crowd.

Meanwhile, Owls and Lions wrap up the night with their signature folk-rock sound at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., blending heartfelt lyrics with vibrant instrumentation.