Toe-tapping tunes at a venue near you

Get ready for a weekend filled with fall festivals, live music, and seasonal fun!

Saturday, September 28

A packed day of live music kicks off with The Powertones at 10 a.m., performing at the Wright Family Farm (329 Kings Hwy., Warwick) as part of their Fall Harvest Kickoff. Fall fun continues at the Field of Friends Fall Festival at Echo Fields (197 Pine Hill Rd., Westtown), starting at 11 a.m. This family-friendly event includes hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a three-acre corn maze, and live music. The Specs will energize the crowd from 12 to 3 p.m. In addition to the music, attendees can enjoy food, drinks, and endless fall-themed activities.

For jazz lovers, the Rick Savage Quartet brings smooth vibes to The Last Whisky Bar’s Saturday Afternoon Jazz Series at 2 p.m. (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). Also at 2 p.m., Bruce Perone serenades guests at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Rd., Warwick), while Strawberry Wine blends classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Ln., Warwick). If rock is more your style, TMU Band will be rocking out at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick), while The Jake Wildhorn Trio keeps the tunes going at the Field of Friends Fall Festival stage from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Sinus Rhythm will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), with a $5 cover charge, free with an apple-picking reservation. At 5 p.m., Georgia 5 takes the stage at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) with an engaging, dance-worthy set.

The 3M Band brings their lively energy to Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) at 7 p.m., and if you’re in the mood for a nostalgic throwback, the Side Cars Band will perform a nationally recognized tribute to The Cars at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) at the same time. Tickets for this event can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

Finally, the night wraps up with the Chris Raabe Band rocking Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m. With their signature blues and rock sound, they’re sure to bring a high energy close to a full day of music.

Sunday, September 29

On Sunday, the Fall Harvest Kickoff continues at 10 a.m. at the Wright Family Farm, with a performance by Black Cat Bone! At 2 p.m., Dan Brother brings his signature blend of blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll to Applewood Winery, while Dylan Doyle returns to the stage at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery.

Also at 2 p.m., the Mighty Spectrum Band will be rocking out at Tin Barn Brewing with their powerful rock covers, and The Hip Replacements will play a mix of classic rock and pop tunes at Clearview Vineyard.

At 3 p.m., Sean O’Flynn will perform acoustic songs at The Last Whisky Bar, and Release the Houndz, a high-energy alternative/pop rock cover band with some classic rock hits, will hit the stage at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, N.J.).

Wednesday, October 2

Starting at 4 p.m., Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series continues at Blue Arrow Farm with a performance by the hard-hitting, classic rock band, One Size Fits All. In addition, Blue Arrow Farm’s Fall Wrap-Up Carnival kicks off, offering a festive atmosphere to enjoy alongside the live music.

Thursday, October 3

On Thursday, the indie band Burn The Jukebox takes the stage at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy., Sugar Loaf) as part of their Free Fall Concert Series.

Friday, October 4

Kick off the evening at 5 p.m. with DJ Kayla spinning her grooves at Blue Arrow Farm; tickets for this fun event can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com. At 6 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) for acoustic tunes with the Jackson & Johnson Trio, showcasing their favorite singer-songwriter tracks. Also at 6 p.m., Hurley Mountain Highway will bring an engaging set to Tin Barn Brewing. Later, at 7 p.m., Strings Attached will return to the Last Whisky Bar to perform a mix of pop and rock favorites.