Todd Albright brings pre-war blues to Beacon’s Town Crier Cafe

Expect to be transported back in time when Todd Albright rolls into town. Detroit’s own stops by Beacon’s Town Crier Cafe Salon Stage, 379 Main St., on Sunday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m., celebrating the release of his latest record, “Blues for Dexter Linwood.”

Albright is a devoted revivalist of country blues, drawing deep inspiration from the pre-war era of the blues tradition (1880–1939). His influences read like a who’s who of the genre’s founding voices, Blind Willie McTell, Blind Lemon Jefferson, George Carter, and Leadbelly, among them, yet he brings something entirely his own to the stage: a raw blend of grit, soul, and deep musicianship. He has also shared stages with celebrated contemporaries, including Cedric Burnside, The Wood Brothers, Corey Harris, Charlie Parr, Roy Book Binder and Paul Geremia.

His guitar work is as technically refined as it is soulful, with emotion felt in every fingerpick, and his vocals carry a gritty, moving depth to match. Albright plays exclusively on the twelve-string (he doesn’t even own a six-string!), and his recording approach is as unconventional as it is committed to authenticity. His latest album was recorded in mono, old-school style, which Albright describes as “more honest.”

With three records to his name, including one on Jack White’s Third Man Records, and recognition from Living Blues, MOJO, Premier Guitar, and American Blues Scene, Albright’s work speaks for itself. Expect generations-old tunes breathing fresh life, and a night that makes a century-old genre feel vital and alive.

Reservations are suggested for this one-of-a-kind night. Call 845-855-1300 to book your table.