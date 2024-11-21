The Serenade Ensemble to perform Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’

Sundays on the Loaf will present the Serenade Ensemble, performing Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on December 1 at 2 p.m.

The Serenade Ensemble is led by acclaimed violinist Krista Bennion Feeney and is comprised of some of NY’s top classical musicians, including the baroque guitar virtuoso Adam Cockerham.

“The Four Seasons” is one of classical music’s most popular and enduring pieces and represented a revolution in musical composition, as Vivaldi musically represented flowing creeks, singing birds, barking dogs, and lots of other characters and animals in what has become known as program music.

Tickets are free (with a suggested donation of $20). For information or reservations, text 201-988-8865 or visit sundaysontheloaf.com.