The free three-day Readers and Writers Festival begins Sept. 18

Whether you are a writer or a reader, or simply eager to learn, there will be something to attend completely free of charge during the Milford Readers and Writers Festival three-day weekend.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 18

Downstairs at the Milford Public Library on East Harford Street, there’ll be two workshops that address “The Business of Writing.”

12:30 p.m. Award-winning author Judy Kentrus will present a “Build a Book” workshop in which attendees will discuss parts of a book and contribute to a storyline together.

2:30 p.m. “Grok, ChatGPT, Claude, Oh My!” with award-winning author Carol McManus will help you learn where to begin and how to utilize AI properly whether you are a writer, a graphic artist or a musician.

Saturday, Sept. 19

In addition to regional authors you can meet under the tent at the Milford Theater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there’ll be free programs for young readers and Sci-fi fans.

11 a.m. Downstairs at the library, award-winning author and illustrator Lindsay Barret George will lead “Once Upon a Doodle,” an interactive story-telling workshop for doodlers of all ages.

11 a.m. At Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (110 West Catherine St.) speculative fiction authors Lawrence C. Connolly and Karen Heuler with agents Christine Cohen and Vaughne Hansen will discuss your work as a legacy and the tools you need to protect it such as a literary estate and copyright safeguards, etc.

2 p.m. At the library downstairs, Mike Vreeland and Nancy Bachana share their experiences writing and publishing middle-grade fiction, from inspiration to marketing.

Sunday, Sept. 20

This final day of the festival is “Genre Day” covering poetry, short fiction, romantasy and historical fiction. All of these are at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (110 West Catherine St.)

11 a.m. Two authors, Norma Ketzis Bernstock and Linda Perlman Fields, will help poets and short fiction writers navigate the literary magazine market in their workshop, “Publishing for Poets and other Creative Writers.”

12:30 p.m. Romantasy authors J.C. Plaza, Patrick Field and M. Flagg lead a conversation about the popular genre, the themes and what inspired them to write.

2 p.m. Author Lisa K. Winkler will discuss her book and her road to publishing “Gershwin’s Bess” with author Carol McManus, a talk sure to interest any writer or fan of the opera or historical fiction.

For details about the festival, free and ticketed events and full passes, go to https://milfordreadersandwriters.com

The Milford Readers & Writers Festival is a project of Pike Artworks, Inc., a 501-c-3 not-for-profit organized by a group of community volunteers from the Upper Delaware River Valley region.