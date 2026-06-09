The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts hosting free workshop

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts will host a free workshop on June 15 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of The First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, Goshen, NY.

The Meisner Level 1 Acting Workshop will be taught by David Patrick Wilson, a graduate of the Neighborhood Playhouse 1971, and an actor in the 1983 film “Eddie & The Cruisers.”

About the Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA) is a ‘fully vested’ not-for-profit (501c3) corporation located in Goshen, NY. Their mission is to train and develop individuals into professionals with careers in, on and behind the scenes of film, TV, Stage and the Performance Arts.

Call 845.820.8700 or go to http://www.aftspa.org for more information.