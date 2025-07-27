Summer music series

Love live music? Illuminate Goshen’s Summer Concert series at Village Green has a few more performances left this summer.

Each Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., grab a blanket, lawn chair, and some fiends and family for live music at Village Green, located on the corner of Main and South Church Streets. The performances are scheduled as follows:

* Aug. 6 - Surefire

*Aug. 13 - Shades

* Aug. 20 - Cruise Control

* Aug. 27 - Judith Tulloch Band

In the event of rain on the day of the concert, it will be moved to Thursday.

Pick up dinner or a sweet treat then sing, dance, and vibe your way through the evening, enjoying good tunes, summer nights, and small town magic.

For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/t6IPn.