Step into March with live entertainment

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond? Then check out what’s cooking at a venue near you.

Saturday, March 1

Starting at 3 p.m., Alias Smith and Jones & A Button Man take the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave, Chester). Sal and Reneé, known for their work as Reneé & The Derelicts, have recorded three albums blending original and cover songs, earning airplay in Italy, France, and across the U.S. They’ve performed at legendary NYC venues like Terra Blues, Pianos, and Kenny’s Castaways. Expect a mix of blues, rock, and roots tunes. Tickets are $20 and available at meadowbluescoffee.com.

At 5 p.m., Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy 10th Anniversary Mardi Gras Ball kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island). Tickets start at $25 at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 9 p.m., Black Dirt Bandits bring their boot-stomping country anthems to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida). Led by Robby Valentine, the band delivers a rowdy mix of country favorites and singalongs. Also at 9 p.m., karaoke with DJ Skyhook takes over Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S, Warwick). Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just looking for a fun night out, this is your chance to take the mic and belt out your favorite tunes.

Sunday, March 2

At 2 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) hosts a lively Mardi Gras celebration with Quarter to Four. This talented ensemble — featuring Dean Aulogia on trombone, Bill Beveridge on keyboards and vocals, Paul Carroll on drums, Ralph Mills on bass and vocals, and Barton Schindler on tenor saxophone — delivers a swinging mix of jazz, blues, and New Orleans-inspired grooves, making it the perfect way to continue the Mardi Gras festivities.

Wednesday, March 5

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm features Kickstart Charlie, delivering a high-energy performance with a powerhouse horn section and danceable hits from the ‘70s through the ‘90s.

Friday, March 7

Big Soda & Special K bring their crowd-pleasing mix of cover songs to Pennings Farm Market for the Friday Night Fish Fry at 6 p.m.

J.I. Starr turns Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) into a dance party at 7 p.m., spinning decades of freestyle, salsa, disco, and more while Sinus Rhythm rocks Mattingly’s Tavern with a classic rock set packed with hits at the same time.

Uncle Shoehorn hosts a Grateful Dead Invitational Jam at Blue Arrow Farm also at 7 p.m. This epic Deadhead gathering features two full sets of live Grateful Dead music, a cash bar, and Shakedown Street-style vending inside the Don Oriolo Art Gallery. Special guest jammers include Ryan Marks (The 710 Experiment) and Matt Price (TeeVee Allstars).