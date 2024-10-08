Pumpkinfest coming soon

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkinfest on Monday, October 14. The event is billed as a fun-filled afternoon of activities held at Pine Island Town Park (Kay Road off Route 1) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per participating child.

Pumpkinfest celebrates the local harvest of pumpkins, and allows families to spend the day outdoors enjoying the warm sunshine and crisp fall air. The day features pumpkin painting, face and henna painting, a children’s bouncy house, touch-a-tractor, fire truck, entertainment, crafts, activities, games and more.

Attendees can enjoy food, ice cream, and tasty treats from onsite vendors. The event is held at the pavilion and fields of Pine Island Town Park where guests may also visit the park’s Butterfly Garden and playground area complete with a giant onion with climbing nets, swings, slides, and a play pirate ship.