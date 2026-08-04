Port Jervis. UpFront Exhibition Space Mini Art Show starts Aug. 7

The UpFront Exhibition Space Mini Art Show will take place from Aug. 7 to 16 at 31 Jersey Ave., Port Jervis. An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 1-6 p.m.

Featured artists

Dani Cooney approaches her figurative paintings with a careful practiced eye. She chooses subjects that resonate with her whether it is a local landscape, an animal or a flower she is meticulous in her execution. The overall brushwork is smooth and detailed. Her ways of seeing often break out of realism and wander into abstraction with playful colors and forms. She is continually expanding her range of skill. Dani was born in Switzerland and moved to New York at an early age. She studied illustration at Pratt Institute. She takes her inspiration from around her home in the Hudson Valley,painting insoluble oils and acrylic paint.

Kat M. Hamilton is a fine artist, illustrator, and owner of Harikoa Art Supply. Kat’s mixed media pieces are rich with symbolism: bold colors reflect life’s joy, expressive brushstrokes echo movement, and striking contrasts remind us of the delicate dance between light and shadow. Her intuitive approach blends materials freely, mirroring how she embraces the layered, unpredictable nature of existence. A graduate of Hunter College with a degree in Art and a minor in Classical Studies, Kat’s formal training was deeply influenced by her mentor, renowned artist Joan Elizabeth Meyer. Her work has been exhibited in notable galleries including Greenpoint Gallery, the Ellarslie Museum, and M.A.D.S Art Gallery in Milan. She has also been featured in Contemporary Art Curator Magazine.