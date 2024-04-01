Playhouse opens with the songs of Burt Bacharach

The Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will celebrate the opening of its 29th season with a fundraiser concert titled, “From Front to Bacharach.” Performances for this journey down memory lane will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. The performances will take place at The Playhouse at Museum Village (1010 Route 17M, Monroe).

Tickets cost $18 and may be purchased through AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.

The concert is directed by Lori Crescenzo, with musical direction by Laura Evans. Performers include Emily Anginoli, Erin Cross, Sara Johnson, Glenn Macken, Chris Grange, Nicholas Karnavezos, and Sal Polichetti.

Burt Bacharach was an American composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist who wrote 73 U.S. and 52 UK Top 40 hits. Those that topped the Billboard Hot 100 include “This Guy’s in Love with You,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “Close to You,” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” His accolades include six Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and one Emmy Award.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.