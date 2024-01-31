Playhouse announces double auditions

Creative Theatre–Muddy Water Players will hold open auditions on February 3 and 4 for their upcoming 29th season at The Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M in Monroe.

Auditions for the May production of Robert Harling’s eccentric comedy, “Steel Magnolias,” will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on both days. The production is under the direction of David Mossey. Performances will be from May 3 to May 19. The cast size is six women.

Auditions for the July production of “A Comedy of Tenors,” a comedy by Ken Ludwig, will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the same days. The production is under the direction of Donna Polichetti. Performances will be from July 6 to July 21. The cast size is four men and three women.

Prepared materials are not necessary. More information can be found on the company’s web site, AtThePlayhouse.org. Interested participants may call 845-294-9465 for more information and should call that number on the days of the auditions if the weather is questionable.