x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Orchestra to present holiday concert

Music. The Greater Newburgh Symphony will celebrate the season with “Tidings of Joy” on Dec. 13.

Newburgh NY /
| 18 Nov 2025 | 05:34
    Orchestra to present holiday concert

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s (GNSO) annual holiday celebration, “Tidings of Joy,” will be held on Dec. 13, 2025 at Aquinas Hall on the Mount Saint Mary College campus at 4 p.m. This seasonal tradition invites audiences to embrace the magic and warmth of the holidays through a festive musical journey.

“Over the years, the GNSO has explored an incredible treasure trove of seasonal music, from the sounds of the Renaissance all the way to today’s modern hits — and everything in between,” said Music and Artistic Director Russell Ger. “This year is no different. We’re serving up a delicious smorgasbord of all your favorites, plus a few exciting new surprises just for fun. Get ready to enjoy the music magic.”

Adding star power to the celebration, the orchestra will again welcome a brilliant lineup of guest vocalists, including acclaimed performers fresh from Broadway and the Metropolitan Opera. Their artistry, combined with the orchestra’s signature warmth and versatility, creates a holiday event that has become a hallmark of the region’s cultural calendar.

This concert is expected to sell out, and tickets will not be sold at the door. To secure seats, call (845) 913-7157 or log onto https://shorturl.at/lkR2v.

Ticket prices are $85 (balcony); $70 (Center Reserved), $60 (general), $40 (seniors 62+), and $10 for students with current student ID.

Founded to enrich the region’s artistic landscape, the GNSO presents a diverse range of performances — from classical masterworks to innovative contemporary programs — featuring talented local musicians and distinguished guest artists.