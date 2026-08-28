Orange County’s Art Affair showcase returns November 7

The Orange County New York Arts Council will hold its annual Art Affair fundraising gala on Nov. 7 at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, New York.

Art Affair is an annual showcase the highlights the county’s art scene through live performances, art exhibits and installations. Attendees can engage with local art and performances and experience curated programming specially commissioned for Art Affair.

The theme of this year’s gala is encore. Attendees are meant to celebrate the enduring power of the arts and the many ways that creativity continues to inspire and transform communities.

The gala will include a cocktail hour with complimentary drinks, light dinner food stations, programing and an awards ceremony, live performances and art exhibits, and a dessert bar.

Art Affair also serves as the Orange County New York Arts Council’s primary fundraiser. Proceeds from Art Affair directly support programs and cultural events such as Creative Impact, the Arts Build Confidence Student Showcase, Orange County Live!, Arts Outreach initiatives, and Community Arts Grants.