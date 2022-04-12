GOSHEN – The Orange County Arts Council recently announced the addition of Jonnie Wesley-Krueger, Daniela Velez and Jonathan Gatsik to its Board of Directors.

Jonnie Wesley-Krueger

Jonnie Wesley-Krueger has worked largely in healthcare and human services. Recently, her work has brought her to the Credit Union movement where she has learned about financial institutions who work to ensure the financial health and wellbeing of their members.

A lunch four years ago with OCAC’s previous executive director, Dawn Ansbro, led to the creation of a fund for Community Arts Grants. This grant program provides funds to help artists with projects that might otherwise not be able to happen. With the recent passing of her father and stepmother and settlement of their charitable trust, Jonnie was able to offer start-up funds for the Community Arts Grants and has provided funding since.

“My parents were tremendous patrons of the arts. It would make them proud and pleased to know that their resources were being used to fuel the furtherance of art and culture within a community like Orange County,” she said. “Like my parents, I have long appreciated and admired the work and impact of diverse forms of the arts. They add a dimension to the human experience that is significant and unmatched. Orange County is very fortunate to have the Orange County Arts Council working to advocate for the betterment of artists and the advancement of the arts.”

Daniela Velez

Daniela Velez is a creative fundraising consultant with a background in institutional giving and government relations. A nonprofit advocate, Daniela shares her strategies for fundraising for the betterment of the arts and culture sector by speaking publicly as a panelist, including the FilmEx 2021 panel and Next Level Grant Writing, and also lobbying for the Shuttered Venues Operator Grant in 2020. She has secured grants from many prominent institutions, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, NEA, NYSCA, the NYS Regional Economic Development Council, ConEdison, TD Charitable Foundation, ArtsWestchester, Wells Fargo Foundation, and more. Daniela has worked for the Jacob Burns Film Center, the Culinary Institute of America, and is currently working with the Center for Artistic Activism.

“I am excited to join the Board of the Orange County Arts Council at this pivotal time,” says Daniela . “OCAC’s mission, to empower artists, increase access to the arts, and contribute to the well-being of the community, deeply resonates with me. I am looking forward to furthering this calling to create, connect, and inspire.”

Jonathan Gatsik is a local Hudson Valley entrepreneur with a passion for the arts. Jonathan serves on the board of several other Orange County charities and has long taken an interest in supporting the local arts community. Jonathan is the operator of Regal Bag Studios, a rehabilitated former factory on the Hudson River in Newburgh, that now provides studio space for artists of all disciplines.

“I’ve seen the work Orange County Arts Council has done over the years,” says Jonathan. “They’ve worked hard to bring the arts to every corner of Orange County, as well as promote many diverse artists and arts communities. With them, our county’s rich cultural landscape has grown, and I look forward to contributing to its success.”

“Orange County Arts Council is fortunate to have the non-profit experience, knowledge of the arts and fresh outlook that these new board members provide,” said Sarah McKay, executive director of the OCAC.

About the Orange County Arts Council (OCAC):

The Orange County Arts Council is a private, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to meeting the growing need for local arts advocacy and serving as a county-wide arts resource. A diverse Board of Directors made up of community leaders, business leaders, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists oversees the Orange County Arts Council. Many of OCAC programs are designed and implemented by volunteers serving on various committees.

To learn more, visit: https://ocartscouncil.org/ or call 845-202-0140.