November rocks in the Hudson Valley

Need a little levity this week? A chance to forget all your troubles, even just for a set a two? Then enjoy some live local music from bands such as Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy, The Harrisons, the JP Conques Duo, and many more.

Saturday, November 16

Kick off your afternoon at 2 p.m. with folk and country tunes from Strawberry Wine at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick), or catch the Missyping Duo at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A, Greenwood Lake). If bluegrass, folk, and hillbilly tunes are more your style, The Bunker Boys will be playing at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) also at 2 p.m. For a funky twist, head over to Meadow Blues (8 Greycourt Avenue, Chester) at 3 p.m., where Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy will bring the sounds of New Orleans to life.

In the evening, The Sons of Hudson perform at 6 p.m. at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton), while Tonebenders take the stage at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) with a tribute set covering everything from jazz standards to pop and country classics. At 7 p.m., enjoy “The Legendary Lady Show,” starring Sherma Andrews at The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake), where she’ll perform hits by iconic singers like Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, and Adele. Also at 7 p.m., The Harrisons bring upbeat, eclectic tunes to Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick).

Later in the evening, Always a Nightmare hits the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), serving up a high-energy mix to keep you on the dance floor. Finally, wrap up the night with County One’s classic rock favorites at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, November 17

At 1 p.m., stop by The Cove for their Sunday Jaz Brunch, featuring The Mitch Schecter Trio, with Ryan Berg on bass and Steve Skye on drums. At 2 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) for a performance by the JP Conques Duo, or catch The Hip Replacements playing classic rock, country, pop, and R&B at Clearview Vineyard. Over at Barrel 28, the Dan Brother Band will be jamming out blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll, while Jack Grace takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery. For jamgrass fans, Nailed Shutt will be performing at Tin Barn Brewing.

Later in the afternoon, enjoy acoustic selections from Sean O’Flynn at Last Whisky Bar starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20

Danny C’s Winter Concert Series continues Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the Upper Barn at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) with Blame It On The Girl, a high-energy party rock band that’s sure to bring excitement to the evening.

Thursday, November 21

Catch the Missy Ping Band bringing their sound to Last Whisky Bar starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 22

Start the evening at 6 p.m. with Shades, a dynamic duo featuring songwriters Abigail Riggins and Amanda Ashley, performing at Tin Barn Brewing. At 7 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) for Marc Von Em’s soulful sound, blending folk, blues, and Americana.

At 8 p.m., Myles Mancuso brings his jams to Last Whisky Bar, while at 8:30 p.m., Guilty as Hell rocks the stage at Barrel 28. To close out the night, check out Tangent, a classic and alternative rock cover band with nearly three decades of experience, at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern.