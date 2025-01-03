New year, new chances to groove

Start 2025 off with some fun! Several local venues already have quite a lineup in the coming days, serving up the best live music around. Check them out!

Saturday, January 4

Join the DeLear Brothers for an evening of live music at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave, New Hampton) starting at 6 p.m. Known for their energetic performances, the DeLear Brothers bring a mix of Americana, folk, and traditional Irish influences to the stage.

Sunday, January 5

Nikki Briar, a CMA Nashville recording artist, takes the stage at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ) for a southern rock-inspired set at 7 p.m. Briar blends southern rock with modern country vibes, delivering a performance filled with energy and passion.

Wednesday, January 8th

Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) hosts Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series with a special Elvis 90th Birthday Bash. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features Patrick Perone’s Elvis Tribute and The Fat City Rockers, bringing the King of Rock to life along with a night of rock and roll. Seat reservations are highly recommended; call 917-734-5642 to reserve yours.

Thursday, January 9

If you’re looking for a laid-back night with both music and movie entertainment, head over to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake) at 7 p.m. for their ‘Grow Movie & Music’ event.

Friday, January 10

Get ready to boogie at Trail’s End Taphouse for Disco Night, starting at 7 p.m. The venue transforms into a disco paradise, where you can dance to your favorite classic hits, enjoy signature drinks, and soak in the glittering atmosphere. Whether you’re reliving the glory days of disco or experiencing it for the first time, this is the ultimate night out for music and dance enthusiasts.

Also at 7 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm will host Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational. This event is a must-attend for fans of the Grateful Dead, featuring two sets of live Dead music hosted by Uncle Shoehorn’s classic lineup. Special guest jammers include Steve Bernstein and Mike Manuele of Trouble Junction, adding to the magic of the evening. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.