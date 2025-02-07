Musical delights for cold winter nights

Get ready for a full week of live music, with an extra-special lineup of Valentine’s Day performances on Friday night! From rock and blues to jazz and country, there’s something for everyone to enjoy across the Hudson Valley.

Saturday, February 8

The weekend kicks off at 2 p.m. with Acoustic Nailed Shutt performing at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick), setting the mood with a laid-back acoustic set. At 3 p.m., blues powerhouse Seydurah Avecmoi takes the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). With deep roots in Motown, blues, and rock, her powerful voice will captivate the crowd. Tickets are $20 and available at meadowbluescoffee.com.

At 6 p.m., Vera & The Force bring their signature mix of rock and Southern rock charm to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester), while Moonshine Creek Trio delivers bluegrass melodies at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake) starting at 6:30 p.m.

Over at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 7 p.m., Sinus Rhythm keeps the classic rock energy alive with a high-energy performance from former members of Petty Young Dylans. Finally, groove into the night with Rev Dogs at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick).

Sunday, February 9

Sunday’s lineup starts with a special performance in honor of Black History Month. At 2 p.m., the Blue Hearts Jazz Quartet will fill the Newburgh Public Library (124 Grand St., Newburgh) with rich, soulful jazz. Also at 2 p.m., The Hambones bring their mix of country, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll to Warwick Valley Winery.

At 3 p.m., Jennie Colabatisto Duo takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar, followed by The Tonebenders at Tin Barn Brewing, a tribute band covering multiple genres from jazz and R&B to classic rock and country favorites.

Wednesday, February 12

The midweek music starts at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) with Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. The Valentine’s Kick-Off Bash features Carnaby Street, playing British invasion hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 60s and 70s rocker outfits for this throwback celebration. Later, at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market hosts a fun round of music bingo!

Thursday, February 13

Starting at 7 p.m., the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market presents a unique event, the GWL Grow Music & Movie Premiere.

Friday, February 14

Celebrate love and music with a variety of performances! Starting at 4 p.m., Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough bring acoustic tunes to D’Boathaus Restaurant (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt).

At 6 p.m., head to DUBCO Acres (65 4 Corners Rd., Warwick) for a Valentine’s Dueling Pianos Dinner and Show. Featuring the talents of Savage Pianos, this interactive musical experience blends comedy and audience requests across multiple genres. Tickets are $65 per person (includes admission and one drink), with an optional buffet dinner by Alan’s Falafel available for $35 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at destinationunknownbeercompany.com.

Also at 6 p.m., Way Behind The Sun plays traditional and original country music at Tin Barn Brewing. At 7 p.m., the Arborline Trio sets a folk-inspired atmosphere at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick).

Later in the night, at 8 p.m., Myles Mancuso takes over The Last Whisky Bar with his electrifying performance. Wrapping up the night, Hudson Blue brings rock, dance, and sing-along favorites to Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m., covering everything from Sinatra to Green Day.