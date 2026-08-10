Music for the Week: Enjoy summer concerts throughout the region

Saturday, Aug. 15

Start your morning with a stroll through Greenwood Lake’s Lakeside Farmers Market at Wistanley Park, 133 Windmere Ave., with a set by Danny Van Orden.

In the afternoon, TJ Santiago performs a solo set at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road, at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Jeremy Langdale brings blues, classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; DJ Tina hosts a Kids Take Over DJ Dance Party in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.; and Worm Farm returns with their sound to Warwick Valley Winery, 114 Little York Road.

Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, hosts its Pets Alive Fundraiser with free entry and Georgia 5 playing live! There will also be a dog costume contest, and dog food donations will be accepted.

At 4:30 p.m., back at Applewood Winery, the Iron Rose Duo performs, and at 5 p.m., Mimicking Mars rocks Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave.

The Goshen Public Library, 366 Main St, Goshen, hosts the 22nd annual concert and ice cream social featuring Dave Cole & the Big Band Sound at 6 p.m. At the same time, The Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, welcomes Six Strings Country to its stage.

At 7 p.m., the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, features the Mighty Spectrum Band for a night of high-energy fun, and at Railroad Green, E’lissa Jones delivers her folk rock and pop rock sound.

Bring a chair and head to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., to hear Vinyl Tap take the stage starting at 7:30 p.m.

Close the night out at 8 p.m. with Jackson Kincheloe Band at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, or catch the Tee Vee Allstars at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Rd.

Sunday, Aug. 16

The Cove Castle Restaurant hosts its brunch with sounds by Di Moriarty and Kevin McDonald at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the Evolution Duo brings pop and classic rock to Clearview Winery, the Blues Chamber performs at Warwick Valley Winery, the DeLear Brothers deliver their unique sound at Fence Road Farm Brewery, and John Sheehan plays acoustic melodies at Applewood Winery.

Later, Ray Longchamp kicks off a 3 p.m. set at the Last Whisky Bar, Dog Party rocks out at Tin Barn, and Frank & The Bomb Squad performs at Pennings Beer Garden.

At 4 p.m., the Captain’s Table hosts Strings Attached for an upbeat pop/rock set.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Starting at 4 p.m., Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with a show by Hudson Blue.

Later, at 6 p.m., the Steve Kaiser Duo performs at the Captain’s Table.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Leo B. plays the Captain’s Table at 6 p.m., while Rob Janos starts his set at the Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, for open mic night, or catch The Songwriter Connections at the Cove Castle.

Friday, Aug. 21

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, hosts Jay Harrison for a solo set at 5 p.m., while Rushing Duck Brewing’s night of fun welcomes Brett Chadwick, Moped Rider, and Disregard the Alarm.

Head to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden for their Clam ‘n Jam night, featuring the Jackson and Johnson Trio, with a $5 cover charge at 6 p.m. At the same time, Dave Dowling performs at the Captain’s Table.

Tin Barn Brewing welcomes back J.I. Starr for its Decades of Dance White Party, featuring freestyle, disco, salsa y más, at 6:30 p.m.

Reggae fans can head to the Cove Castle to catch Brother Jerome at 7 p.m., or step on the mic yourself for karaoke at Trail’s End Taphouse.

Closing out the night at 8 p.m., the Fabulous Rhythm Aces bring their rock to Last Whisky Bar, while Dead to the Core delivers a tribute to the Grateful Dead and beyond at Fence Road Farm.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.