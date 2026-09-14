Music for the Week: Enjoy performances by the Bunker Boys, Hillbilly Parade and more

Saturday, Sept. 19

Starting at 10:30 a.m., Camden Tracy performs a morning set at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Winstanley Park in Greenwood Lake, 133 Windermere Ave.

At 2 p.m., Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne bring their classic rock, country, and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; Blues Chamber performs at the Warwick Valley Winery Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road; and The DeLear Brothers bring their eclectic sounds to Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road.

Also at 2 p.m., JustUs plays a set at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road. At 3 p.m., Hillbilly Parade delivers a set of country favorites at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, with a $10 cover charge.

At 4:30 p.m., Alyssa Goldstein brings her powerful vocals and acoustic stylings back to Applewood Winery.

Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., welcomes K&R to its stage at 5 p.m., while OC5 takes over Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, with a set of covers at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy takes the stage at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court.

Later, at 7:30 p.m. at Noble Coffee Roasters, 3020 NY-207, enjoy the 191st Music for Humanity Free Performance Night featuring Bruce T. Carroll and Sarah D.

Back at Fence Road Farm Brewery, Big Fat Paul performs at 8 p.m., while Hudson Blue closes out the night at 9 p.m. at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M.

Sunday, Sept. 20

At 2 p.m., enjoy a variety of options across the region. At Clearview Vineyard, The Arborline performs a set of folksy tunes; Hillbilly Parade brings country to the Warwick Valley Winery; Lisa Pomerantz performs a solo set at Applewood Winery; and Ray Longchamp offers acoustic selections at Fence Road Farm Brewery.

At 3 p.m., Nailed Shutt plays at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road; Jungle Love brings high-energy fun to Tin Barn Brewing; and the Bunker Boys deliver their hillbilly fun to Pennings Farm Cidery with a $10 cover charge.

The Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, welcomes The Mighty Spectrum Band at 4 p.m. for an afternoon of rockin’ covers.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Enjoy lunch and a show featuring The Fabulous Acchords, with songs spanning multiple genres and eras, at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Rd., at 1 p.m.

Later, at 6:30 p.m. at Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., Southern-born, Northern-raised Dylan Doyle hosts a Blues Jam Session.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Farm Market, 1197 NY 17A, kicks off its local open mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Jeff Wertnz to its Beer Garden stage at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., catch Nailed Shutt/Trail’s End Boys at the Trail’s End Taphouse, while the Dave Keyes Band takes over Meadow Blues Coffee.

Enjoy a night of nostalgia at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, with Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.