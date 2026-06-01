Music for the Week: Cover bands, festivals and more.

June 6

Starting at noon, Rob Cannillo kicks off the afternoon with a solo set at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, while Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, hosts the Honor Flight Festival featuring Fiddle Frenzy, Bunker Boys, the West Milford Bagpipers, and Soulshine Band. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 1 p.m., Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road., welcomes Pondering Pines to the stage.

Then at 2 p.m., Nailed Shutt Acoustic returns to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, with a mix of Americana, blues, reggae, and Grateful Dead favorites. The 4th Annual Pollinator Festival kicks off at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road., while the Jazz Women bring their melodies to Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road. Applewood Winery keeps the music going with JP Conques performing at 4:30 p.m.

Close out the night with Cruise Control at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, delivering eight decades of music to rock, sing, dance, and party to.

June 7

At 2 p.m., The Hip Replacements bring country, classic rock, and pop favorites to Clearview Vineyard & Winery. Also at 2 p.m., Big Frank & Mike Smith deliver acoustic blues at Applewood Winery, Dave & John perform upbeat duo favorites at Fence Road Farm Brewery, and Jeff Slate takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 South, hosts Jeff Wernts in the Beer Garden beginning at 3 p.m.

One Night Only (1NO) delivers a party-rock set at the Captain’s Table starting at 4 p.m. Then at 5 p.m., singer-songwriter, guitarist, and recording artist Ronnie Ebert performs at Silvio’s Villa & Martini Bar, 274 Route 94.

Wednesday, June 10

If you’re looking for an afternoon show, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, hosts its “Lunch & A Show” series at 2 p.m. with Yesterday Once More – A Tribute to The Carpenters. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with a rockin’ set from Iron Cobra.

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., welcomes Tony Vee for its Blues Jam Session beginning at 6:30 p.m.

June 11

Starting at 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a night of fun.

June 12

At 5 p.m., Emily Dennis brings an intimate acoustic set to All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road.

Philip Anthony begins his solo performance at the Captain’s Table at 6 p.m., while the John-Pierre Conques Band brings blues and Southern rock favorites to Meadow Blues Coffee at 7 p.m.

Music For Humanity’s 4th Free Concert comes to The Common Good, 119 Canal St., Ellenville, at 7:30 p.m., featuring Sharon Klein, a veteran of the Greenwich Village music scene.

At 8 p.m., The Seagulls take the stage at the Last Whisky Bar, while Slippery When Wet brings Bon Jovi favorites to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Later, at 8:30 p.m., award-winning modern blues legends Rick Estrin & The Nightcats bring their acclaimed sound to the Towne Crier Cafe, 379 Main St., Beacon. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.