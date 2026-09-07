Music for the Week: Catch local favorites across the region

Saturday, Sept. 12

Starting at 10:30 p.m., the Lakeside Farmers Market at Greenwood Lake Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., welcomes Rob Johnson for a morning set.

At 12 p.m., Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road, hosts Chowtoberfest V11, complete with live music across two stages, rain or shine! Get your tickets at chowtoberfest.com.

Tin Barn Brewery, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, kicks off its Fall Fest with a set by Don Lewis at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Joe Benoit brings his classic rock and pop sounds to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; Arborline delivers acoustic sounds at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road; and the Elissa Jones Band performs at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road.

At 5 p.m., Cat Bread performs at Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., and Tangent takes the stage with its engaging sound at the Sunflower Fields at Thunderbird Farms, 13 Van Sickle Road, Goshen.

Back at Tin Barn Brewery, Kickin’ Nash headlines with country music at 6 p.m. for the Fall Fest.

At 6:30 p.m., Milk Holmes plays at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, and Missyping returns to the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market.

Closing out the night at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, catch the legendary Rhode Island multi-platinum rock ‘n’ roll group John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Nicole DeLoi performs a brunch set at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., you have a variety of choices! The Hip Replacements play country, classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard; the Peach Project delivers jams at Warwick Valley Winery; Jo Conques plays a solo set at Applewood Winery; and Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough perform an acoustic set at Fence Road Farm Brewery.

At 3 p.m., Rock Slyde plays alternative and classic rock at Tin Barn Brewery, while the Sons of Hudson take the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, with a $10 cover charge.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., welcomes Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones for a special Tuesday night blues showcase at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

If you’re looking to show off your talents or hear some local ones, head to Trail’s End Taphouse for its open mic night starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes the Nailed Shutt Trio to the Beer Garden stage at 6 p.m.

Later at 7 p.m., Michael Louis + The Honey Badgers bring their blues, funk, soul, and rock & roll to Cove Castle, while Bruce Katz kicks off his show at Meadow Blues Coffee.

Close out the night at Fence Road Farm Brewery, catching Dead to the Core at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com