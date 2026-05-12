Music for the Week: Ballet, cover bands and more

Saturday, May 16

Starting at 12 p.m., step into an enchanting afternoon of ballet as Warwick Center for the Performing Arts and the Warwick Dance Collective present Of Sylphs and Suites, blending classical elegance, imaginative storytelling, and contemporary artistry at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road.

Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, welcomes Missyping Band and their blend of classic rock and pop at 2 p.m.

At the same time, DJ Tina hosts a Kids Takeover Dance Party in the Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94, while the Bunker Boys bring their jug band tunes to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd.

Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road., hosts Ravenwood at 4:30 p.m.

The Nailed Shutt Trio takes the stage at Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, for jamgrass tunes.

At 6 p.m., Fred Zeppelin performs classic covers at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass, or head back to Warwick Winery for line dancing with DJ Tina Marie!

The Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes Stone Flower for a set of Santana tribute songs and more at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Outcrops bring folk-forward tunes to the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, while The Tonebenders close out the night at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY 17M.

Sunday, May 17

Enjoy brunch at noon at City Winery, 23 Factory Street, Montgomery, as PureSoul celebrates the golden era of R&B with jams by the 90s women who defined the generation.

At 2 p.m., enjoy a variety of options: The Kootz brings pop and classic rock to Clearview Vineyard, Joe Benoit performs a solo set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, or catch another showing of Of Sylphs and Suites at the Sugar Loaf PAC.

The Last Whisky Bar welcomes Levy & Mullhaupt for a duo set at 3 p.m., or take in the upbeat pop and rock of OC5 at Tin Barn Brewing.

At Beacon’s Towne Crier Cafe, 379 Main St., Detroit’s Todd Albright stops by for a soulful set of country, blues, and twelve-string playing drawn from musical pillars such as Blind Willie McTell, George Carter, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Leadbelly at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

The Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center hosts Lunch & A Show with special guests the Corvettes for a doo wop revue at 1 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series and Cruise Night kicks off with the 70s AM radio sounds of Jungle Habitat.

At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues hosts Tony Vee’s special Blues Jam Session.

Thursday, May 21

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats for a 6 p.m. set. If you’re looking to take the stage yourself, stop by Trails End Taphouse at 7 p.m. for Open Mic Night.

Friday, May 22

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road., hosts Gayle Donnelly for a solo set at 5 p.m.

The Beer Garden Stage at Pennings Farm Market welcomes Jackson & Johnson for a duo set at 6 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m., get ready to rock with 90s grunge and alternative tunes from the Bloody Shame at the Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake. At the same time, catch the blues and funk of the Tee Vee All Stars at the Last Whisky Bar, or a solo set by James Katz at Trails End Taphouse.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.