Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 28

The Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.) welcomes the DeLear Brothers to the stage, playing a mix of folk and Irish tunes starting at 2 p.m.

Later on, the Missy Ping Duo brings their signature sound to the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A), while The Flying Obersons entertain at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass).

Brotherhood brings their rock energy to Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., BERKANA performs at the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), while ABBA Revisited brings an intimate night of ABBA’s best music, including harmonies and costumes, at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd.).

Close out the night with Identity Crisis rocking at the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 29

The Warwick Valley Winery welcomes Whiskey Crossing for an afternoon of country tunes starting at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Vera and The Force bring their classic rock to Tin Barn Brewing.



Wednesday, March 4

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd.) kicks off at 4 p.m. with a special night featuring Vinyl Tap!

At 6:30 p.m., blues and roots guitarist and singer-songwriter Pat O’Shea stops by Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) for a Blues Jam session.



Thursday, March 5

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a set starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Starting at 6 p.m., Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational Jam kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm. At 6:30 p.m., dust off your dancing shoes for Decades of Dance with J.I. Starr, featuring disco, freestyle, salsa, and more at Tin Barn Brewing.

Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) welcomes Frank and the Bombsquad for an evening of entertainment during their Friday Night Fish Fry starting at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Slippery Chickens bring their rockabilly, blues, and retro favorites to Meadow Blues Coffee.

