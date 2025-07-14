Music for the Week

Saturday, July 19

The day’s live music lineup is packed with energy, variety, and plenty of local talent. Andre Turan brings his signature mix of classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery at 2 p.m. (at 35 Clearview Lane), while at the same time, Brian & Rosie offer sweet harmonies and acoustic duo vibes at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road). Over at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road), Lucky House brings their New York roots rock ‘n’ roll sound to the orchard stage. Or head to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 3 p.m. for Crash Taylor’s outlaw tunes. Also at 3 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts TeeVee Allstars, an ever-changing lineup of top-tier Hudson Valley musicians playing everything from blues and country to R&B and classic TV theme songs; $20 cover. Later in the evening, the Ken Flood Trio returns to the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., and at 8:30 p.m. Catch Dan Brother at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.) delivering blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Sunday, July 20

The day starts off mellow and soulful with Gregg Hollister at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court). Over at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, Smokin’ Buddie Steve keeps the afternoon laid-back with a mix of blues, classic rock, and pop. At Apple Dave’s Distillery (82 Four Corners Road), Carolyn Weller & Joe Mullhaupht play acoustic singer-songwriter tunes at 2 p.m., while just next door at Applewood Winery, JP Conques performs.

Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard brings in the OMG Band for a 2 p.m. set that mixes Grateful Dead tributes with classic rock favorites. Over at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A), the Wayne Tice Quintet delivers jazz featuring compositions like Shorter’s “Speak No Evil” (suggested donation $10–20). The music continues into the afternoon with Laurie Anne and Midnight Slim back at the Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m. and Big Soda & The Refreshments play the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S.) at 3 p.m. with a $5 cover.

OC5 keeps the grooves coming at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass), offering a fun mix of classic rock, R&B, and dance. Rounding out the day, One Night Only brings classic rock duos to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

Blues lovers won’t want to miss Tuesday night at Meadow Blues Coffee, where Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones take the stage at 6:30 p.m. A Detroit native who’s played alongside legends like Kim Wilson and Lazy Lester, Deming brings a mastery of vintage blues and swing styles.

Wednesday, July 23

At Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road), Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Concert Series hosts a festive “Christmas in July” party featuring Hudson Blue. At 6 p.m., Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden hosts Fiddle Frenzy on the outdoor stage. Then, Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes the Tim & Matt Duo at 6:30 p.m., featuring singer-songwriter Tim Haufe and bassist Matt Raymond, for an evening that blends originals and American songbook staples across multiple genres.

Thursday, July 24

Blue Arrow Farm keeps the music going Thursday night with another set by Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., Trails End Taphouse opens the stage for Open Mic Night, welcoming musicians, poets, comedians, and creatives of all kinds. Whether you’re stepping into the spotlight or just soaking it in, it’s a vibrant community night full of surprises.

Friday, July 25

It kicks off with Justin Kessler playing at 5 p.m. at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen). The evening includes Emo Night at 6 p.m. with It’s Not a Phase Mom at Tin Barn Brewing, bringing all your favorite throwback emo anthems. At Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, an acoustic favorite hits the stage at 6 p.m., and Trails End Taphouse welcomes Lily in the Valley at 6:30 p.m. with a soulful mix of folk, indie, and acoustic rock. Cove Castle Restaurant heats up at 7 p.m. with The Mighty Spectrum Band bringing high-energy jams, while Gunsmoke plays classic country at 7 p.m. in Stanley Deming Park, part of the Village of Warwick’s Summer Concert Series. Wrapping up the night, Frank “F Bomb” Sorino & Friends play at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Marin St.) with rock ‘n’ roll flair.