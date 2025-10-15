Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct. 18

Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) kicks off its Flannel Fest at 1 p.m. with One Night Only, setting the tone for a full day of live music and local brews. Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane) welcomes Joanna Dutcher at 2 p.m., bringing a blend of pop and classic rock favorites. Also at 2 p.m., Country Fresh takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road), while Dan Brother delivers his signature mix of blues, soul, and rock ’n’ roll at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road).

Over at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.), Joe Louis and the Groove begin their 3 p.m. set featuring Joe Louis (guitar/vocals), Gabriel Gomes (keys), Brian Carroll (bass), and Chris Candida (drums). Known for their real rhythm, soul, and blues sound, their performance is filled with old-school charm, simplicity, and heartfelt energy. Also at 3 p.m., Sho Nuf brings their sound to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, $5 cover).

Chrisy McCullagh follows with an evening performance at 5 p.m. at Rushing Duck Brewing (2 Greycourt Ave.), while Flannel Fest continues at Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m. with Kickin Nash.

At 8 p.m., Uncle Shoehorn keeps the groove going with his funky style at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way). At the same time, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show takes over Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd.), recreating the legendary band’s 1975–1987 era with period-accurate instruments, costumes, and a world-class lineup led by Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks.

At 8:30 p.m., Bobby Valli croons the classics at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.), bringing nostalgic Sinatra-style charm, while The Tonebenders close out the night with rock favorites at 9 p.m. at The Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M, Monroe).

Sunday, Oct. 19

The weekend continues with live tunes across the region, starting with Sean O’Flynn’s solo set at 1:30 p.m. at The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), offering lakeside views and acoustic favorites. At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard hosts the Missyping Band performing classic rock and pop hits, while Applewood Winery presents Arborline with their folksy sound.

Warwick Valley Winery welcomes OMG with a Grateful Dead tribute and a mix of classic rock, while at 3 p.m. Release the Houndz Duo brings their tunes to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road). The Harrisons plays at The Last Whisky Bar with a mix of fresh original and cover tunes, and Brotherhood, an Orange County favorite, rocks Pennings Farm Cidery ($5 cover). Also at 3 p.m., Moonshine Creek Bluegrass Band performs at Glenmere Brewing Company (55 Maple Ave., Florida), delivering high-energy bluegrass, while The Mighty Spectrum Band keeps the spirit alive at Tin Barn Brewing with their horn-driven rock ’n’ soul show.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Midweek music kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Concert Series & Cruise Night featuring Hudson Blue, bringing crowd-pleasing classics to this lively outdoor venue. Later at 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee hosts a Blues Jam Session led by the legendary Joe Taino. With a storied career performing alongside Johnny Winter, Etta James, Gregg Allman, and Carlos Santana, Taino brings decades of experience and raw blues mastery to each session.

Thursday, Oct. 23

The Thursday night lineup starts at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats bringing feel-good rock and blues to Blue Arrow Farm. At 6:30 p.m., City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St.) presents Feast of Friends, the Northeast’s premier Doors tribute, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Jim Morrison and The Doors with two powerhouse sets, deep cuts and radio hits alike, accompanied by a stunning light and visual show from Looking Glass Lighting & Effects.

At 7 p.m., Mingo Lodge performs at The Last Whisky Bar, while the Hudson Valley Jazz Women showcase their talent at Savage Wonderground Theater (141 Main St., Beacon).

Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) opens the mic to local talent with a night of acoustic music, spoken word, and comedy.

Friday, Oct.24

The weekend begins with early evening performances at 5 p.m. when Alex Haines and Maximilian Mezetin perform at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen), and Ethan Levy Duo sets up in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.). Tin Barn Brewing keeps the energy up at 6 p.m. with Identity Crisis delivering versatile covers. At 7 p.m., Cove Castle Restaurant hosts Shoot the Moon, blending genres for a night by the water, while Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes the Soul & Rhythm Review, a powerhouse trio featuring Andy Stahl, Murali Coryell, and Willa Vincitore. With blues, rock, and soul in their veins, these three Hudson Valley legends promise an unforgettable performance.

At 8 p.m., the Jersey Swamp Cats bring more blues to The Last Whisky Bar, and Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center presents “Almost Taylor: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift” - a high-energy, era-spanning celebration for Swifties of all ages.

Rounding out the night, One Swift Kick delivers classic rock favorites at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.).

Send upcoming musical event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.