Monroe Cheese Festival schedule released

After several weeks of anticipation and few details available, the organizers of the Monroe Cheese Festival have finally released the full schedule of events set to take place this Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Street and Millpond Parkway.

The festival honors the village of Monroe’s cheesy history when the Monroe Cheese Company first began making cheese way back in 1873. But one of Monroe’s most notable moments in cheese history came when Emil Frey of the Monroe Cheese Company invented Velveeta cheese in 1918. Many local cheesemakers have joined in on the celebration over the years. Indeed, this Saturday’s festival will feature a fine selection of food vendors, local merchants, and a variety of fun and entertainment throughout the day.

For entertainment, there will be a Kids Zone full of activities to occupy your little ones, plus two event stages. Here’s the schedule of performances:

Main Stage

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Sophia Batista, Shea Fleury, and Daniel Solano

12 to 2 p.m.: Mighty Spectrum Band

2 to 2:30 p.m.: Bianca Mangonon

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Mimicking Mars

4:30 to 5 p.m.: Let It Rain

5 to 7 p.m.: Tonebenders

Stage 2

12 p.m.: YMCA

12:30 p.m.: MW Best of Broadway

1:30 p.m.: Una Gormley Irish Dance

2 p.m.: YMCA

2:30 p.m.: M’Lanie Hunter Dance

3 p.m.: Dance Emporium

3:30 p.m.: Monroe Music

4 p.m.: Orange County School of Dance

4:30 p.m.: Pocket Change (Jazz)

5:30 p.m.: Old Man Crow (Duo)