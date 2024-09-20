Live tunes for every music lover

Enjoy a unique array of live music events this week in the Hudson Valley, from autumn festivals to high-energy rock performances, and even a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration at Dubco Acres!

Saturday, September 21

Starting at 10 a.m., Autumn Fest kicks off at Wright Family Farm (329 Kings Hwy., Warwick) with the Hurley Mountain Highway band, setting the tone for a day of fall festivities.

At 2 p.m., singer-songwriter Alyssa Goldstein will perform at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick) with her signature selections, while at the same time, Dani Zanoni & Co. will bring their eclectic mix of soulful pop tunes to Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne return to Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Ln., Warwick) also at 2 p.m. for a special duo performance.

At 3 p.m., Dubco Acres (65 Four Corners Rd., Warwick) hosts Shilelagh Law for a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration. Tickets are available at destinationunknownbeercompany.com, with a rain date of Sunday, September 22.

As the afternoon unfolds, the Ryan Marks Band brings their funky, jam-filled rock to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) at 4 p.m., playing tunes from the Dead, Phish, and Pearl Jam. Apple pickers enjoy the music for free with their reservation, while other attendees can join for a $5 cover.

At 5 p.m., One Size Fits All takes the stage at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) with their hard-hitting classic rock party tunes. Acoustic duo Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough will offer laid-back melodies at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) starting at 7 p.m., and cap off the night with a high-energy set from Bendy Effect at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m., bringing groovy jams to keep the vibe going.

Sunday, September 22

Autumn Fest continues at 10 a.m. at Wright Family Farm with performances by Fiddle Frenzy and Follow Suit. At 1 p.m., the Songwriter Showcase returns to the Edenville General Store (240 Pine Island Turnpike, Pine Island), offering an intimate setting for local talent.

The afternoon kicks off at 2 p.m. with Arborline’s folksy tunes at Applewood Winery, while at Tin Barn Brewing, Cruise Control delivers a high-energy set full of rock, sing-along hits, and dance-worthy songs. If you’re craving some jam-based tunes, head over to Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery for Nailed Shutt, also at 2 p.m., or enjoy the jazz-rock fusion sounds of Santa Barbara at Clearview Vineyard.

At 3 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery hosts Southern Stew for an afternoon of Southern rock, while Joanne Weaver & Al Street perform their smooth tunes at The Last Whisky Bar, and Vinyl Tap debuts at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, N.J.), offering classic rock tunes lakeside.

Wednesday, September 25

On Wednesday, Danny C’s Summer Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night continues at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island). Starting at 4 p.m., enjoy the diverse sounds of Vera and the Force as they bring a mix of rock and roll, Motown, southern rock, blues, pop, and more.

Thursday, September 26

Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy., Sugar Loaf) presents a free night of music featuring Roomful of Blues, for a high-energy performance of jump, swing, blues, R&B, and soul starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, September 27

Kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. in Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden (161 Route 94 S., Warwick), hearing a performance by the Hudson Valley-based jazz quintet, Quarter to Four. At 7 p.m., head to The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) for the acoustic melodies of Sean O’Flynn. Then, at 8 p.m., enjoy the upbeat classic rock of Driving Kim Crazy at The Last Whisky Bar.