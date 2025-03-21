Live music, shows, and more for your enjoyment

Our area has quite a variety of entertainment in store this week, offering up everything from live stage shows and tribute acts to classic rock and reggae.

Saturday, March 22

Saturday brings a full day of live music across the Hudson Valley, starting at 2 p.m. with singer-songwriter Marc Von Em at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick).

Get ready for an eclectic mix of rock, pop, and classic hits as OC5 brings their crowd-pleasing covers to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) at 6 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., Shadows of the Night, a top-tier Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo tribute band, takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island). With powerful vocals and spot-on guitar riffs, the band revives the spirit of Benatar’s biggest hits like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Love is a Battlefield.” Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

Also at 6:30 p.m., the D’evil’ish Duo brings an electrifying mix of rock and roll, blues, country, and R&B to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake).

At 8 p.m., the Berkana Trio takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). For theater lovers, ‘Girls Night: The Musical’ begins at 8 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf). This hilarious and heartfelt production follows five friends on a wild night out, blending comedy, nostalgia, and empowering musical numbers. Tickets are available at sugarloafpacny.com.

At 8:30 p.m., Karaoke with DJ Tommy kicks off at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), offering a chance to take the mic and belt out your favorite songs.

Closing out the night at 9 p.m., Tangent rocks Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida). Celebrating over 30 years as a band, Tangent mixes new and classic rock covers.

Sunday, March 23

Starting at 2 p.m., Acoustic Nailed Shut performs a laid-back yet energetic mix of jam tunes at Warwick Valley Winery.

Also at 2 p.m., Kobi & Al deliver smooth acoustic sounds at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick). At 3 p.m., Jon Zayle takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar with a solo acoustic set. At the same time, Jungle Love cranks up the energy at Tin Barn Brewing with their signature party rock sound. At 4 p.m., One Night Only performs at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt). This talented group brings a dynamic setlist spanning multiple genres, making for an exciting lakeside performance to wrap up the weekend.

Wednesday, March 26

Wednesday kicks off with Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series returning to Blue Arrow Farm at 5:30 p.m. This week’s theme is a Toga Party featuring Wonderloaf, bringing the wild, party spirit of “Animal House” to life. Expect high-energy rock, outrageous fun, and an unforgettable night of music and mischief.

Also on Wednesday, Tony Vee hosts a Jam Session at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Musicians of all kinds are invited to take the stage and create something special in an open, collaborative setting. Whether you’re a guitarist, drummer, or vocalist, this is a chance to showcase your skills and connect with fellow musicians in a soulful, passionate night of live music.

Thursday, March 27

Open Mic Night at The Last Whisky Bar begins at 7 p.m., led by Ken Flood. Local musicians, singers, and songwriters are invited to take the mic and share their talents.

Friday, March 28

Friday begins with the JP Conques Duo setting the mood for Pennings Farm Market’s Friday Night Fish Fry (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., A Brother’s Revival takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm. Led by former Allman Brothers Band bassist David “Rook” Goldflies, this band keeps the southern rock legacy alive with incredible musicianship and iconic hits. Also at 7 p.m., Reggae Night brings laid-back island vibes to Trail’s End Taphouse making it the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the rhythms of reggae.

At 8 p.m., Dylan Doyle performs a solo set at The Last Whisky Bar.

Meanwhile, The Ultimate Doors: Tribute to The Doors takes over Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center. With incredible attention to detail, this tribute act delivers a powerful recreation of Jim Morrison and The Doors’ legendary sound and stage presence. Tickets are available at sugarloafpacny.com.