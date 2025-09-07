Kids & Kites Day at Washington Headquarters

Kites & Kids Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site at 84 Liberty St. - on the corner of Liberty and Washington Streets - in Newburgh. The event is free and open to the public.

The whole family can enjoy an afternoon of fun activities including face painting, a balloon artist, toys and crafts from the 1700’s. Participants can make a corn husk doll, try hoop rolling, or a game of jacks. Kites will be given to the first 150 kids that can be flown on the great lawn overlooking the Hudson River. All activities are free and the site will be handing out free ice cream.

The event is rain or shine and most activities will be moved indoors if there is inclement weather. Be sure to check out the exhibits in the museum, with galleries on George Washington, the Defense of the Hudson, and over 1300 museum objects.

For more information email whqshs@parks.ny.gov or call (845) 562-1195.