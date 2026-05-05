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Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation brings impressive lineup to Warwick

Entertainment. Four virtuosos to perform together at the Warwick Conference Center on May 17

Warwick /
| 05 May 2026 | 06:46
    Andrew Wan Concert Master of the Montreal Symphony.
    Andrew Wan Concert Master of the Montreal Symphony. ( Photo provided.)

The Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation Chamber Music Series welcomes four virtuosos to the Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center on Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m.

The Concert Master of the Montreal Symphony Andrew Wan, New York Philharmonic Associate Principal Violist Rebecca Young, Cellist Patrick Jee, Associate Principal Bass Max Zeugner and Pianist Eric Huebner will perform:

Schubert – Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667, Op. 114 “Trout”

Brahms – Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25

For tickets and more information visit hvpaf.org/schubert-brahms/