Holiday concert with a touch of history coming soon

Alex Prizgintas will be presenting two holiday concerts in the region featuring selections for Christmas, Hanukkah, and those non-denominational tunes that celebrate the pure joy of the season.

“I have an eclectic repertoire complete with some new Klezmer selections in addition to all-time favorites like ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,’ and ‘Oh, Holy Night’ in the style made famous by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” explained Prizgintas. “My goal is to not give a concert but rather offer an intimate show that reveals some of the interesting stories behind these cherished holiday classics. I strive to have a conversation with the audience while sharing these wonderful gems.”

This December, Prizgintas has 20 performances and historical lectures planned, completing a total of over 130 events for the year. You can hear him locally with his eclectic and electric cello at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 at Newburgh’s Desmond Campus for Community Engagement (tickets are $15 for residents, $20 for non-residents), and 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Monroe Free Library (free admission).

For more information about these and other concerts, or to learn more about Prizgintas and his other programs, call 845-774-9856 or visit alexprizgintas.com.