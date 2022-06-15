Goshen Rotary calls for runners for Great American Weekend 5K/10K

The Rotary 5K/10K, during the Goshen Great American Weekend on July 2, 2022 raises funds to support Rotary’s array of community service projects. This race is hosted by Goshen Rotary Club, a member of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million.

For details and to register: https://www.raceentry.com/races/great-american-weekend-5k10k-goshen-rotary-run/2022/register

For more information about Rotary: www.goshennyrotary.org and www.rotary.org.

All race proceeds help us to help others!

Sponsorships are still being welcomed! A huge thank you to our Gold sponsor United Hospice, Wallkill FSL, Tool Factory Outlet & Dana Distributor!

Thank you for your support!