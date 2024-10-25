Fun for families, friends, and fall enthusiasts

Get ready for a Halloween weekend packed with live music, festive fun, and plenty of costume contests!

Saturday, October 26

Start your morning at 11 a.m. with Jimmy Lee’s soulful acoustic performance at Greenwood Lake’s Lakeside Farmers Market (210 Windermere Ave.). Meanwhile, the Field of Friends Fall Festival at Echo Fields (197 Pine Hill Rd., Westtown) kicks off Day 3 of its fall celebration, running from 11 a.m. until dark. This family-friendly event offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a three-acre corn maze, and six hours of live music. Sons of Hudson will start things off with their roots-rock sound from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by the energetic country stylings of Black Dirt Bandits from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., choose between several music experiences. For a nostalgic throwback, check out That 70s Project at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), where their groovy hits come with a $5 cover charge, or free entry with a UPick apple picking reservation. If you’re in the mood for country, North O’Nashville will bring favorites to Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). For a family-friendly show, The Little Mermen, the ultimate Disney tribute band, will rock the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf) as part of the Sugar Loaf Halloween Festival.

At 3 p.m., Joe Louis and the Groove will perform a rich blend of rhythm, soul, and blues at Meadow Blues (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Joe Louis and his talented band will deliver an old-school, soulful performance with electrifying energy. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on their website.

Starting at 6 p.m., catch The Moonflower Band at Orange County Distillery (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton), or groove to the funky brass sounds of Fat Boi’s Brass Band at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake), bringing a slice of New Orleans to New York. Also at 6 p.m., Identity Crisis will light up Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) with their genre-blending setlist.

At 7 p.m., Rae Simone and the Fellas will bring their smooth, soulful sound to Cove Castle (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) for a special Halloween fest, while DJ Frankie Cutlass spins classic freestyle hits at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), setting the stage for a night of dancing and nostalgia. Finally, wrap up your night with Sue John & the Blind at 8 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) for their sixth annual Halloween bash. Expect high-energy dance rock covering everything from the Stones and Beatles to Stevie Wonder and the Black Keys.

Sunday, October 27

On Sunday, join Brian Fitzpatrick and the Band of Brothers at Blue Arrow Farm at 2 p.m. for their Record Release Party, celebrating their new album “The Process of Beginning Again.” Tickets for this special show can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.

Also at 2 p.m., the Missy Ping Band will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery with a $5 cover, or free entry with a UPick apple reservation. Meanwhile, Sons of Hudson will bring their sound to Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, and Strings Attached will perform pop-rock selections at Tin Barn Brewing. For a more laid-back vibe, catch Arborline’s folk tunes at 3 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick).

Wednesday, October 30

Head to Blue Arrow Farm for Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Annual Adult Halloween Party, starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music from Wonderloaf while competing for prizes in a night filled with fun and excitement!

Thursday, October 31 – Halloween

This Halloween, the festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with Jonny Rosch + Friends hosting a Halloween Bash at Cove Castle Restaurant. Jonny Rosch, a seasoned musician who has performed with The Original Blues Brothers Band, will bring his powerhouse vocals, keyboard, and harmonica skills for a night of fun. Also at 7 p.m., Garret Gardner will deliver a live performance at Last Whisky Bar. Later, at 8 p.m., head to Pennings Farm (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) for DJ Skyhook’s Halloween party, complete with killer beats, a costume contest, and no cover charge. Dress to impress for a chance to win big in categories like Best Couple’s Costume, Scariest Costume, and Funniest Costume. It’s bound to be a thrilling night!

Friday, November 1

Kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. with the McDonough/Holmes Acoustic Duo performing at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms. Also at 6 p.m., enjoy more Halloween spirit with Rubixx’s 90s Halloween Party at Tin Barn Brewing, featuring throwback hits and plenty of fun. At 7 p.m., enjoy the singer-songwriter stylings of Leigha Durnion at Pennings Farm Market, and at 8 p.m., John Irizarry will close out the night with live music at Last Whisky Bar.