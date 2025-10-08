Free acting workshop

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA) will host a free “Meisner” Level 1 Acting Workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in the Fellowship Hall of The First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place in Goshen beginning at 11 a.m.

David Patrick Wilson, a former student and protégé of Sanford Meisner who is trained by Seth Riggs teaches all classes. The workshop will cover:

* The real “working” definition of “Acting”

* The Modern Meisner Method of Acting

* Seth Riggs Speech Level Singing (SLS) - Riggs trained Maria Carey, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and many more.

* Creating and Managing Your Career

* Acting is a “Team Sport”

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA.org) is a fully vested not-for-profit corporation located in Goshen whose mission is to train and develop individuals as professionals for careers in, on and behind the scenes of film, TV, Stage and Performance Art.

AFTSPA has been training local talent to fill the growing demand for skilled workers in this industry for more than a decade. AFTSPA has prepared dozens of the finest performers and technicians for the imminent boom, coming to the Hudson Valley. The organization is especially dedicated to assisting those individuals with their unique “challenges” (handicaps, learning disabilities, etc.) to assist them in becoming an integral part of this worthwhile, burgeoning industry.

For more information, call (845) 820-8700 or log onto www.aftspa.org.