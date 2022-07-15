Founder wants more of all ages active in Cornerstone Theater

Ken Tschan wants to expand the presence of Cornerstone Theater in Goshen and beyond, he says. He is theater founder and now director of education and outreach

“Cornerstone is there for everyone. And it will remain as it is, offering first-rate drama to theater goers,” said Tschan. “Our interest in satisfying our current audience won’t change, but we’re always looking to draw in new people.”

With Evelyn Albino taking on the position of Cornerstone’s Artistic Director, Tschan now can pursue a concept that he’s considered for the past few years.

“We’re very fortunate in the Hudson Valley that we have some amazing people—educators, artists and teaching artists who are involved with theater arts, and there are others who would like to be a part of the theater,” Tschan said.

His objective is to bring in more new artists, and he’s happy that now this is happening.

For instance, currently he has students from Valley Central High School Shakespeare Club and Goshen’s music and drama programs rehearsing for Cornerstone’s latest production, Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen from Verona,” scheduled for July 16, 17, 23 and 24 in Craigville Park.

Working with play production has spurred Tschan to ask himself: “How can Cornerstone help foster more high school and college students and others in teaching, acting, directing and playwriting skills?”

He knows that putting together a “Cornerstone Academy” would be the answer, while it would be a feeder program for enhancing creative productions.

Tschan explained that this would be a new addition, separate from plays and programs currently at Cornerstone.

“Besides students, many adults are interested in being a part of play production, but they don’t know where to begin or didn’t have acting experience as a youngster. Classes in acting, directing or playwriting would give them the skills and confidence to pursue the field,” he said.

Tschan is looking for community feedback on his goal. “Are there interested teachers? possible students? sponsors? or individuals who would like to volunteer?” he asks.

He’s also seeking business and community participation, since a major requirement in moving forward is space: his Academy concept requires a space of its own--even just a storefront, he said.

What Tschan is suggesting is a collaborative working between the Academy and the community, much like Cornerstone’s relationship with the Goshen Public Library, beginning in 2002 with the production of “Vincent.” This successful biographical series has continued, with “Amelia Earhart” in 2012 marking the tenth year of staging these popular productions. Cornerstone Theater, located in Goshen Music Hall, on Main Street, is in its 20th year of play production in Goshen.

“I think by Cornerstone stepping up and saying we can provide this service and figure out affordable tuition and be a part of this collaborative ministry, it’ll be a positive for the entire Hudson Valley,” Tschan said.

Offered would be after school classes and weekend programs, covering beginning, intermediate and advanced levels.

“Now that the spirit and positive energy is back, let’s harness it in this program,” he said.