Festivals, tributes, and more happening this week

Memorial Day weekend kicks off with the annual Dylan Fest at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, celebrating Bob Dylan’s music with tribute performances in addition to a variety of other performances across venues in the region!

Saturday, May 25

At 11 a.m., Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) will celebrate its annual Dylan Fest, featuring tribute performances to Bob Dylan by artists including Evan Teatum, Jeff Slate, Dead Grass, Dave Keyes, and The Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door for this rain or shine festival!

At 2 p.m., Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick) hosts the sounds of Brian & Rosie, while at Apple Dave’s Orchards (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick), Ethan Levy will take the stage.

Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick) will present Fisher & Kean’s blend of country, classic rock and pop, and jazz enthusiasts can enjoy the Rick Savage Quartet for the Last Whisky Bar’s (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) Saturday afternoon Jazz Series at 2 p.m.

As evening approaches, the Black Dirt Bandits will perform country favorites at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) for their Sunset Series with a $10 cover charge, while Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) welcomes The Good, The Bad & The Ugly starting at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Michael Holmes Duo takes over at the Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd 1 Suite B, Pine Island).

Starting at 7 p.m., Brother Jerome performs their tunes at the Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake), get grooving with Freestyle music with DJ Frankie Cutlass at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), or enjoy an intimate performance by Kobi & Al at the Last Whisky Bar.

To close the night, Whiskey Crossing will play their favorite country hits at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St, Florida), and the Bendy Effect will rock Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, May 26

At 11 a.m., Warwick Valley Winery will continue its Dylan Fest with performances by The Hambones, E’lissa Jones, The Zimmbonies, and Scott Sharrard! At 2 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm will host its Southern Rock Fest, featuring A Brother’s Revival, led by former Allman Brothers bassist David “Rook” Goldflies, and Southern Steel pays tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd with their high-energy show, Classic Skynyrd Live. Tickets for this event are $40 at the door.

Also at 2 p.m., Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) will feature Kobi & Al in the Beer Garden, and Bruce Perone will perform at Applewood Winery. Georgia 5 will bring their infectious energy to Tin Barn Brewing, while Willow Blue will bring funk, folk, and R&B to Clearview Vineyard.

At 3 p.m., Sean O’Flynn will deliver his acoustic selections at the Last Whisky Bar, and at 4 p.m., Strings Attached will perform at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, N.J.).

Monday, May 27

On Memorial Day Monday, enjoy the final day of Dylan Fest at Warwick Valley Winery starting at 11 a.m., including performances by Dylan Doyle, Rod MacDonald, Michael Falzarano and Friends, The Kennedys, and Professor Louie & Miss Marie. And at 2 p.m. at the Applewood Winery, John Sheehan will perform.

Wednesday, May 29

Join Blue Arrow Farm’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series, hosted by Danny C featuring Fat City Rockers playing their oldies and rockabilly hits starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

At 7 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar will host Jeremy Langdale, or visit Mattingly’s Tavern to catch Olivia Mende’s debut performance.

Friday, May 31

Starting at 5 p.m., John Newhall will bring his blend of classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard. At 6 p.m., Bill Ruddy will perform at Double S Smokehouse (49 Oakland Ave., Warwick), Nailed Shutt will deliver a duo performance in the Pennings Beer Garden, and Rubixx will take over Tin Barn Brewing.

At 7 p.m., Cove Castle will feature The 3M Band, playing hits from The Beatles, Jimmy Buffet and The Eagles, while Laurie Anne & Midnight Slim perform at the Last Whisky Bar. Or, enjoy musical bingo at Pine Island Tap House.

Also at 7 p.m., local blues artist Katie Henry will take the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, showcasing tracks from her new album, “Get Goin’” and acclaimed albums, “High Road” and “On My Way.” Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 7:30 p.m., the Ladies of the ‘80s will kick off the Railroad Green Summer Concert Series, and at 8:30 p.m., Strings Attached will perform at Barrel 28.