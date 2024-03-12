Families bake Hamantashin in preparation for Purim holiday

As the Jewish holiday of Purim approaches, Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, is gearing up with exciting events fun for the whole family. On March 10, Chabad held the “Blue and White Hamantash Bake,” which was attended by over 100 excited bakers, who used the blue and white theme to show solidarity with Israel. The festive room was set with balloons, premeasured ingredients for each baker and an “Israel theme” snack bar. A balloon artist and Purim photo booth with Hamantashin costumes added to the fun.

Community member Heidi Leonard of Washingtonville designed personalized pillow cases that children decorated and packaged with cards, food items, and goodies for the Israel Defense Force. The traditional three-cornered cookies were blue this year — participants added blue flower pea powder to create a natural and pretty blue color.

“As we gear up for one of the most joyous days of the year, we come together as a community to bring joy to our brothers and sisters in Israel,” said Chana Burston.

“The holiday of Purim celebrated the miraculous salvation of the Jewish people from Haman’s evil plot to destroy us,” said Rabbi Pesach Burston. “Now, more than ever, we need to commemorate the victory of good prevailing over evil.”

Chabad will be hosting both evening and morning Purim events at their new center at 94 Gilbert Street, Monroe. On Saturday, March 23, at 8:15 p.m., all are invited for an evening reading of the Purim story from the Megillah scroll along with desserts and Hamantashin.

“Purim in the 60s” community party will be held Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m. and promises to be the grooviest Purim party in town! Features include costume contest and prizes, gnarly crafts, tie-dye Hamantashin, epic Megillah reading and jammin’ music. Guests will also enjoy a far-our Purim feast, groovy face-painting, and a tie-dye workshop. Participants will have the opportunity to fulfill the four mitzvot of Purim which will all be provided — exchanging food gifts with friends, charity, eating a festive meal, and hearing the Megillah.

Reservations can be made at ChabadOrange.com/GroovyPurim. For additional Purim events and resources, visit ChabadOrange.com/MyPurim.