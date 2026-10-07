Delaware Highlands announces winners of ‘Confluence: Land, Water, Wildlife’ photo contest

Through summer 2026 the Delaware Highlands Conservancy held its ninth annual juried photo contest, “Confluence: Land, Water, Wildlife.” The contest invites local photographers to capture striking nature photos from the Upper Delaware River region in five categories: landscape, wildlife, macro, water, and the Van Scott Nature Reserve, plus a youth category for photographers under age 18.

The Conservancy is pleased to announce the winners of the juried contest.



Landscape category, winner Jane Biron (Chester, N.J.); runners-up Roger Gottlieb (Port Jervis, N.Y.) and Milicent Wightman (Beach Lake, Pa.).

Wildlife category, winner Patrick Santucci (Forestburgh, N.Y.); runner-up Martha Tully with two photos (Glen Spey, N.Y.).

Water category, winner Santford Overton (Ringoes, N.J.); runners-up Karen Colaiaco (Matamoras, Pa.) and Milicent Wightman (Beach Lake, Pa.).

Macro category, winner Kathleen Colligan (Beach Lake, Pa.); runners-up Nicole Bernardone (Pleasantville, N.Y.) and Sarah Hine (Waymart, Pa.).

Van Scott Nature Reserve category, winner Victoria Sanok (Honesdale, Pa.); runners-up Arielle Lane (Milford, Pa.) and Steven Mauren (White Lake, N.Y.).

Youth category, winner Owen Doyle, age 15; runners-up Daisy Olivo Heller, Kayla France and Carson Wightman.

People’s Choice winner is Eileen Chorba (Beach Lake, Pa.) and the Staff Pick is Aaron Smith (Glen Spey, N.Y.).

Winning photos to be featured in upcoming exhibit at ARTery Gallery in Milford, Pa.

The ARTery Gallery in Milford, Pa. will host the Conservancy from Nov. 12 until Dec. 7 in an exhibition featuring the winning photographs alongside artwork created by ARTery member artists. The show will commence with a reception open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2-4 p.m. The winning photographs are also available for viewing on the Delaware Highlands Conservancy Facebook page.

“Meeting the photographers and sharing their work with visitors, who thoroughly enjoy the beautiful images of our region, is a high point of our yearly exhibit schedule,” says gallery director, Marie Liu. “The public is encouraged to visit the exhibit throughout its month-long installation to enjoy the talent of these photographers, the awesome beauty that surrounds us in the Delaware River valley, and learn about the conservancy.”